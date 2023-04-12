The Land
Tumut steers to $1700

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
April 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Amanda Sutton, Elise and Lachlan O'Brien, Lorraine Sutton, Jack and Toby O'Brien, from Tumut, with their pen of 20 Angus heifers sold for $1300. Photo by Alexandra Bernard
HEAVY steers made the money at the Tumut autumn store cattle sale at Tumut saleyards on Wednesday where they sold to a top of $1700 a head.

