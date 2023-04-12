HEAVY steers made the money at the Tumut autumn store cattle sale at Tumut saleyards on Wednesday where they sold to a top of $1700 a head.
About 2000 cattle were yarded which Elders agent Harry Waters, Gundagai, said while the lead steers were lighter than this time last year the quality was good the whole way through.
Mr Waters said they were really happy with the market which he said was ahead of other recent sales.
"The cow and calf job poked along pretty well," he said.
"There was excellent competition on the heavier end of the steers, those over 340 kilograms, from feedlotters and backgrounders."
Mr Waters said there was only a dip in the pregnancy-tested-in-calf cattle.
Steers mostly sold for $1100 to $1700.
Heifers weighing less than 300kg made $610 to $1200 while heavier heifers sold for $1100 to $1600.
Cows with calves made $1750 to $2750 while PTIC cows sold for $1450 to 1650 and station mated heifers made $1750.
Shore Pastoral, Tumut, sold 16 Angus steers, 393kg, for $1670 and A and K Turner, Tumut, sold eight Angus steers with Reiland blood, 387kg, for $1550.
Mundungo Pastoral, Tumut, sold 16 Hereford steers, 378kg, for $1500.
Wayne Skein, Tumut, sold 30 Charolais-cross steers, 417kg, for $1580. The same vendor sold nine Angus/Santa steers, 421kg, for $1560.
In the heifers Brungle Angus, Brungle, sold four Angus heifers, 483kg, for $1550. The same vendor sold another seven Angus heifers, 400kg, for $1495.
Sutton O'Brien Partnership, Tumut, sold 20 Angus heifers, 342kg, for $1300.
A line of 13 Hereford heifers, 441kg, from M and S Piper, Tumut, made $1300 and Jackalass Partnership, Gundagai, sold 21 Hereford heifers, 340kg, for $1190.
Wayne Skein, Tumut, sold 11 Charolais-cross cows with calves for $2750 and Robin Hill Dairy, Tumut, sold five Angus cows with calves for $2200.
A line of eleven Santa-cross cows with calves from D and V Lindley, Gundagai, made $1700.
A small number of PTIC cows and heifers were also penned including 9 Angus PTIC cows from Wagrago Gap Pastoral sold for $1550.
A line of eight Angus-cross station mated heifers, to Flemington Limousin bull, from S and A Glynn, Batlow, sold for $1750.
The sale was conducted by Elders.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
