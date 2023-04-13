First-cross ewes stolen from Bowning property

Rural Crime Investigators are seeking public assistance to locate 300 first-cross ewes, stolen from a rural property in Bowning.
It's believed the ewes went missing between October 2022 and February this year. They were taken from the property which is located at the intersection of the Hume Highway and Graces Flat Road, Bowning.
Police from the Hume Police District claim the ewes, aged 18-months, have yellow PIC ear tags labelled ND622667 - as well as the owner's surname - attached to their right ears.
Anyone with information about the missing first-cross ewes is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or alternatively, please contact Rural Crime Investigators at Goulburn Police Station on (02) 4824 0799.
