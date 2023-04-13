The Land
Fine wool championships to Conrayn and Merryville

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Jamie and Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, with their grand champion fine wool ram. Photo: Shantelle Lord
Jamie and Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, with their grand champion fine wool ram. Photo: Shantelle Lord

Murray Power was the judge of the fine wool classes during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show held in the Cox Pavilion.

