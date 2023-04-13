Fine wool championships to Conrayn and Merryville

Murray Power was the judge of the fine wool classes during the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino Sheep Show held in the Cox Pavilion.
Mr Power is studmaster of his families Airlie Merino stud, Walcha, and he had 27 sheep to consider as he worked his way through the classes.
He gave the ram grand championship to the entry exhibited by the Lette family, Conrayn, Berridale.
The ram had been placed first in the March shorn six teeth and over class, before taking the sash for the champion fine wool March shorn Merino ram.
"He has a great outlook, with a great length of body, with a beautiful topline," Mr Power said.
"I like his deep underline and his beautifully crimped soft rich wool tests well."
His fleece measured 17.9 micron, 2.8 Standard Deviation, 15.4 Coefficient of Variation and 99.7pc Comfort Factor.
The reserve grand champion fine wool ram was exhibited by was exhibited by Hollow Mount Pastoral Company, Bigga, and had been successful in the two teeth August shorn class.
The grand champion ewe was exhibited by the Merryville Stud, Boorowa.
She had come through the March shorn six teeth class and had been sashed champion fine wool March shorn ewe.
Judge Murray Power considered the ewe for the grand championship for her feminine outlook with great balance and productive capacity for an exceptional fine wool ewe.
"She is a very big ewe for a fine wool," he said.
"She has a long mussel and is showing plenty of growth and balance.
"Her fleece is beautiful - lovely crimp and softness with plenty of staple length and nourishment.
"She is a very good type of a stud fine wool ewe."
She had previously been sashed champion fine wool March shorn Merino ewe.
The reserve grand champion ewe was also exhibited by the Merryville stud, Boorowa, and had been successful in the march shorn six teeth and over class, and been awarded the reserve champion March shorn Merino ewe.
Merryville, Boorowa, was the most successful competitor in this section.
