Integrity Systems Company helps the meat industry move to eNVD app and web-based system

Georgina Gubbins, Managing Director, Maneroo Farms Pty Ltd. Picture provided by MLA.

This is branded content for Integrity Systems Company.



A NEW mobile phone app, developed by Meat & Livestock Australia's subsidiary Integrity Systems Company, is enhancing the traceability of Australia's red meat integrity system and overcoming the challenges presented by paper national vendor declarations (NVD).

Integrity Systems Company released the eNVD Livestock Consignments app in November last year to complement its existing eNVD web-based system and maximise efficiencies across the supply chain. It uses QR codes to transfer digital consignment details, even when there is no internet.

Victorian beef and prime lamb producer Georgina Gubbins said the eNVD app is a much simpler method of consigning stock.

"We have been using the eNVD web system for some time now, but I could only fill out my NVDs in the office, whereas the app means I can fill out the eNVD while waiting for a truck to come or literally while I'm talking to the transporter," she said.

The eNVD Livestock Consignments app uses QR codes to transfer digital consignment details, even when there is no internet. Picture supplied

"The eNVD app also allows me to be at another property and fill out and assign a consignment even if my farm manager has a consignment going on the same day.



"I can see straight away if that consignment is on the move or that he's still filling out the consignment details.

"It took a little bit of time for us all to learn how to use the app, but I do hope that more of the supply chain gets on board because once you get used to the app it's so much easier."

Producers looking to join the digital consignment revolution are urged to contact their receivers, particularly their livestock agent, saleyard and transporter, to check that they are eNVD ready before submitting their consignments.

The eNVD app has proven popular amongst industry with more than 10,000 downloads and 160,000 head moved using the app since it was made available on the Google Play and App Store.

The app improves the completeness and accuracy of consignments with features such as auto-fill functions for repeat questions, templates for regular transfers, and allowing producers to make edits up to 48 hours before the movement date.

ISC Chief Executive Officer Jane Weatherley said the eNVD app addresses a range of issues for industry and was a key milestone in ISC's vision to increase the use of digital consignments.

"NVDs provide assurance to our customers that the meat produced is safe to eat and of the highest quality, but unclear, incomplete or incorrect information puts our entire industry at risk," Ms Weatherley said.

"Until now, about 30 per cent of all NVDs have been completed using the web-based eNVD system and further widespread adoption by red meat producers has been held back by connectivity issues in some parts of Australia.

Integrity Systems Company released the eNVD Livestock Consignments app in November last year. Picture supplied

"This innovative new app means mobile coverage is no longer a barrier to use the eNVD.



"Digital consignments will save all supply chain users time, create efficiencies and prevent errors, which is why we're excited to be able to offer this new option to industry," she said.

Integrity Systems Company is hosting several webinars to support the red meat industry as it transitions to the eNVD app and web-based system.

Register for one of the following sessions:

Thursday 13 April 2023 - Register

Monday 17 April 2023 - Register

Thursday 20 April 2023 - Register

All webinars will run from 8pm (AEST) and are repeated across the dates.

ISC has also produced a suite of 'how to' resources to help the red meat industry transition to the eNVD system: www.integritysystems.com.au/envd-app.

The eNVD Livestock Consignments app is available for free download through the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

About Integrity Systems Company: