The annual state show organised by NSW Branch of the Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society took place at the Hawkesbury Showground on March 26.
There were more than 20 competitors and about 50 horses.
Breeds of horses included Shires and registered crosses as well as the Clydesdales themselves.
Events included led, ridden, harness, and long-rein and the committee was grateful to the two top judges Ann Gilbert and Petra Marz for their expertise on the day.
The public came out in force, with more than 100 in attendance.
"It was great to see so many people wanting to come over and talk to the competitors and ask questions about our horses, and the events themselves," event spokesperson Christine Ellis said.
"We also had a few members of the public who owned Clydesdales and were looking to get more information and history about their horse.
"We had our resident experts on hand to provide that information and they went away happy."
