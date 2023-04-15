The Land
Out and about at the 2023 NSW Clydesdale Show

April 15 2023 - 6:00pm
The annual state show organised by NSW Branch of the Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society took place at the Hawkesbury Showground on March 26.

