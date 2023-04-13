A 50 year old male motorcyclist has died following a crash with a truck in Jindabyne.
According to police, emergency services were called to Kosciuszko Road, East Jindabyne, at around 10.50am, approximately one km south of the Jerrara Drive intersection, and found the 50-year-old male motorcyclist had died at the scene.
The 58 year-old male truck driver was not injured. He was arrested and taken to Cooma Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
Diversions remain in place and motorists can travel to East Jindabyne via Dalgety Road and the Snowy River Way. Drivers are advised to check www,livetraffic.com before travelling.
As inquiries into the details surrounding the crash continue, any witnesses - or motorists with dashcam vision of the crash - are urged to call Jindabyne Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. People can also visit
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.