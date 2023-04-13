Scone Regional Livestock Selling Centre held its first weaner sale after a six-year break with more than 1200 head yarded and prices "10 to 20 cents ahead of the previous Tuesday's weekly cattle sale".
Merriwa district cattleman Robert Gill, Alexander Downs, undertook pre-sale judging with a pen of Angus steers offered by Marina Seven Holdings, Timor, the winner. In contrast, a pen of Limousin-cross steers offered by the Coogee Partnership, Rouchel took the other prize. Both vendors received a $500 prize cheque for their cattle.
Mr Gill said his choice between the Limousin-cross and another pen of Charolais cross was partly "a toss-up".
"But I gave it to the Limo-cross steers as they were able to fit into more markets, were a very even pen and had good muscling," he said.
The steers had an average weight of 345kg and sold for 430c/kg to realise $1483.50.
"The Angus steers were a stand-out; they had lovely looking bodies and had great production potential." The Marina Seven Holdings' steers averaged 335kg and sold for 436c/kg to return $1462.21/head.
In the weaner steer section, 737 ranged in price from 304 cents a kilogram to 518c/kg, averaging 428c/kg. The weaner steers had an average body weight of 269kg. In dollar terms, they ranged from a low of $704 a head to a top of $1483/hd. Only 28 vealer steers were offered with a high of 402c/kg, averaging 389c/kg. The top dollar for the vealer steers was $1412, with a $1300 average.
In the draft of weaner heifers, prices ranged from 250c/kg to 462c/kg, with an average of 360c/kg for the 449 sold. Only 46 vealer heifers were offered, selling between 316c/kg to 382c/kg, averaging 353c/kg.
McGrath - Upper Hunter's Stuart Sheldrake said the weaner sale was impacted by a three-year drought, and then the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the weaner sale for six years.
"We were among the first to go into drought in the Upper Hunter and then the last to come out of it," he said.
Mr Sheldrake said prices at the weaner sale were 10 to 20 c/kg ahead of prices at the prime cattle sale on Tuesday.
"Some of the better quality cattle made more than that," he said. "It would have been a better sale if there was more grass in the local district. But, we had good help from buyers away from the Upper Hunter. It's just one of those things."
Barrington tops buyer, David Payne, praised the vendors on the excellent quality of the cattle offered. He was on the hunt for back-grounding cattle for New and Northern tablelands buyers and Euro-cross-bred cattle for the grassfed market. He also bought weaners for a Roma district buyer.
Davidson Cameron and Company's Warick Clydsdale said the market was solid but dry conditions in the district limited the buying power of local finishers.
One of DCC's largest lines of vendor-bred cattle was offered by the Singleton district property, Bundaleer, with about 250 Angus mixed-sex weaners and 30 Charolais-Angus mixed-sex weaners going under the hammer.
"These cattle were bred in the Singleton hills, and the entire drop is eligible for grassfed status," Mr Clydsdale said.
He said the quality of the Bundaleer cattle also indicated the much better season enjoyed by producers in that area, compared with Scone and the Upper Hunter.
