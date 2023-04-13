The Land
Scone weaner steers ave 4238cents a kilogram

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
April 14 2023 - 5:00am
Davidson Cameron and Company's Warick Clydsdale, Scone with a line of 52 Angus heifers from Bundaleer, at Singleton that averaged $1050.
Scone Regional Livestock Selling Centre held its first weaner sale after a six-year break with more than 1200 head yarded and prices "10 to 20 cents ahead of the previous Tuesday's weekly cattle sale".

