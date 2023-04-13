The Land
Walgett residents concerned about the safety of water supply

By Lj Charleston
April 14 2023 - 8:00am
Dharriwaa Elders Group speaker Clam Dodd (right) discussing changes to the rivers near Walgett. Picture via UNSW
Dharriwaa Elders Group speaker Clam Dodd (right) discussing changes to the rivers near Walgett. Picture via UNSW

Walgett community leaders and public health experts have "deep concerns" about the poor quality of the area's drinking water, with almost half of the town's Indigenous population reporting, via a survey, that they've been without drinkable water for at least a month.

