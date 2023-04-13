Walgett community leaders and public health experts have "deep concerns" about the poor quality of the area's drinking water, with almost half of the town's Indigenous population reporting, via a survey, that they've been without drinkable water for at least a month.
The Walgett-based Dharriwaa Elders Group and Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service are appealing to the NSW Government to move quickly to create an independent multi-agency task force to address issues of water insecurity.
University of NSW academics and medical researchers from the Georges Institute for Global Health have warned that the content of Walgett's water supply is 15 times higher in sodium than medical practitioners recommend for people with existing health conditions.
Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service chief executive Christine Corby said blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes were common health issues in the region.
"Unfortunately in our community there is a high incidence of chronic disease. I believe this is going to worsen given the very real risks we know are associated with high sodium intake," Ms Corby said.
"I worry about people who have no choice but to drink straight from the tap and I worry about how many people are not having enough nutritious food to eat and how this will impact on their long-term health."
In the report, the research team found the combination of climate change and systematic water mismanagement across the Murray-Darling Basin has threatened both the quality and quantity of Walgett's surface waters.
The research team claims the drinking water supplied to the town, which is pumped in from the Great Artesian Basin due to reduced flows in the Namoi and Barwon rivers, is not safe for people with poor health.
"While drought impacts overall flow, upstream industry threatens river quality and quantity through over-extraction and pollution," the report claims.
"When rivers run dry or are unsafe, the town switches its supply to bore water from the Great Artesian Basin, which has high sodium levels."
The survey of Aboriginal community members in Walgett and nearby villages of Namoi and Gingie conducted by UNSW in partnership with the Dharriwaa Elders Group and Walgett Aboriginal Medical Service, found 42 percent of respondents reported having no usable or drinkable water in at least four weeks.
Also, 83 percent said they relied on bottled water in at least one month over the past year which leaves them out of pocket up to $50 a week, 90 percent said they were concerned by the "quality, smell, contamination" of the town's water and 36 percent reported going to sleep thirsty in at least one month.
Professor Greg Leslie, director of the UNSW Global Water Institute, told The Land the sodium level of the bore water was up to 300 mg/litre, which was 15 times higher than the 20 mg/litre level recommended for those with poor health.
"For a portion of the community with chronic health conditions, the situation is unacceptable because their only alternative is to buy expensive bottled water. A solution needs support from every level of government - councils need more funds to deliver the solutions, the NSW government needs to fund the solutions and the federal government needs to ensure the water is managed correctly," Professor Leslie said.
"If you have limited income, you are already disadvantaged and, due to your health condition, the only way you can manage it is to go to the local supermarket for bottled water. So, for the vulnerable, this is a dire situation."
A mobile desalination machine was introduced to Walgett to try to alleviate community concerns about sodium levels, however, it has been out of action since 2020.
Keziah Bennett-Brook, program head at the George Institute claims the survey makes it very clear action must be taken.
"The findings from the community survey paint a clear picture of why we need to work in partnership with Aboriginal community members and organisations to bring together local knowledge and leadership with best evidence around what is needed to address the unacceptable levels of food and water insecurity being experienced in Walgett," Ms Bennett-Brook said.
Comment has been sought from the NSW Department of Primary Industry and Environment.
