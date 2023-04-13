An alleged drunk driver has been charged after two pedestrians were hit in the state's Northern Rivers region.
About 10.45am, 13 April, emergency services were called to Barker Street, Casino, following reports two women had been hit by a car.
Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics administered CPR to one of the women, aged 73, before she was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical, life-threatening condition.
A 74-year-old woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.
Investigators from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police.
The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was subject to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result. A secondary analysis returned a reading of 0.155.
The man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station, where he was charged with five offences including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of motor vehicle and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court today.
