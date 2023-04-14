Meet the changing face of our booming wool classing sector.
For the first time ever female wool classing graduate numbers are outstripping their male counterparts in training at TAFE NSW.
It comes as some of the nation's best wool classers have competed in the Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) Wool Classing Competition at Sydney Royal Show.
Bathurst's Junaya Ireland, who graduated the two-year TAFE wool classing course, was among the top 10 in the country competing in the AWEX competition.
Ms Ireland said she had been working in the sheds with her partner, who runs the contract business Alex Boyd Shearing, as a rouseabout so it was a natural progression to become a wool classer.
"I had been a rouseabout and would pen up or press in the sheds but decided to do the course as it helped the business having an additional wool classer on hand giving more value to the farmers - and I really enjoy it.
"More women are doing this because it's good money and more inviting than it was years ago as it was very male orientated before."
Warraderry grazier Grace Collins, who runs a mixed farming production, said becoming a wool classer had helped to increase her skills on farm.
"I was working in my own sheds and had a passion for it, as I developed my skills I then started working out and helping in other sheds," Mrs Collins said.
Having a business and agriculture degree under her belt, Mrs Collins said it was important to continuing upskilling.
"Classing your own wool and understanding the product you are breeding for is a great objective to have," she said.
Mrs Collins said having these type of skills in your management plan produces less faults and breaks in the wool.
"You know about it but it cements that part of farming," she said.
"Passion for being a sheep farmer goes hand-in-hand and it's also an opportunity in drought to have off-farm income to work in sheds if needed."
AWEX wool classer registrar Fiona Raleigh said there were more women progressing through the wool industry in all areas of the shearing shed.
'When you look at the registration statistics of wool classers it's nearly 50/50," Ms Raleigh said.
"It's a trend we are seeing with new graduates where there are increasingly more females taking on training because of the succession of moving from wool handling to seeking out training to be wool classers.
"It's also increasing with more women in shearing training."
