The Land
Home/News

Hospitals across New England are relying on doctors from overseas during the current health crisis

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
April 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Shivan Jassim has been a welcome addition as an orthopaedic surgeon at Armidale.
Dr Shivan Jassim has been a welcome addition as an orthopaedic surgeon at Armidale.

DOCTORS and surgeons from overseas will be crucial in filling the gaps amid a shortage in rural areas across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.