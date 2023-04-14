Weaner steers at Yass sold to $1720

Good genetics and good management showed today at the weaner sale at SELX Yass, when the O'Brien family were awarded ribbons for the best presented pen of steers and the best presented pen of heifers.
In the offering of 5340 head presented by SELX Yass agents, the yarding was dominated by black cattle with very few pens of other breeds penned.
Elders Goulburn auctioneer Tom McGregor quoted the sale as "very strong."
"It was an exceptional offering of quality cattle," he said.
"There was a good premium for the weaned calves and I thought the sale was $100 to $120 dearer than last month."
Mr McGregor attributed the lift in values to the consistent rain which has fallen across the south.
The best presented pen of steers offered by James, Mandy, Katie Jayne and Thomas O'Brien, Krawarre, Braidwood, sold for $1720.
The pen of 78 Krawarre and Hazeldean-blood Angus were 10-11 months old and weighed 444kg.
Their second pen of 84 Angus steers, same description and weighing 393kg sold for $1550.
Other pens of steers included 25 Limousin cross weighing 315kg sold by Dallinga Holdings for $1350; 92 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 316kg and eight to nine months sold by Chatsbury for $1420 and 15 August-drop Angus weighing 342kg sold by Jackson and Roberts, Braidwood, for $1440.
The O'Brien's pen of best presented heifers, same description and weighing 419kg sold for $1650.
Other sales of heifers included 22 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 284kg sold by Cattawalla for $1150 and 23 Rennylea-blood Angus weighing 328kg sold by Camphill for $1360.
Commission buyers dominated the bidding, with competition from restockers at Wagga Wagga, Goulburn, Bungendore, and local districts.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.