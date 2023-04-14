The Land
Home/News

Weaner steers at Yass sold to $1720

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best presented heifers - James, Mandy, Katie Jayne and Thomas O'Brien, with Nutrien Goulburn auctioneer Charlie Croker.
Best presented heifers - James, Mandy, Katie Jayne and Thomas O'Brien, with Nutrien Goulburn auctioneer Charlie Croker.

Good genetics and good management showed today at the weaner sale at SELX Yass, when the O'Brien family were awarded ribbons for the best presented pen of steers and the best presented pen of heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.