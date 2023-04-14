The Land
Grazing country sold after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 14 2023 - 1:34pm
The highly regarded grazing property Giru has sold after it was passed in at auction. Picture - supplied
HIGHLY regarded 657 hectare (1623 acre) Northern Tablelands grazing property Giru has sold after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.55 million.

