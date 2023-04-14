Demand was strong for young steers, with buyers from Taroom and Goondiwindi in Queensland as well as strong interest from backgrounders and feedlots. Trends were dearer through the steer sale, with cattle going to Guyra Narrabri, and Inverell Angus steers provided the bulk of the steer penning with prices ranging $980 to $1450/head. Charolais and Murray Grey breeds were in demand, with lines making $1450 and $1444 a head, respectively. Limited numbers of yearling steers sold to $1500/head.

