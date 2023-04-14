The Land
Weaner steers average $1249 at the Tamworth weaner sale

April 14 2023 - 9:54pm
With 7570 steer and heifer weaners on offer, the consensus was that Tamworth's Livestock Selling Agents' Association offered one of the best yardings of cattle seen in the local Regional Livestock Exchange. The sale also reinforced Tamworth's position as the number one venue for cattle in NSW.

