Man airlifted to hospital after being charged by bull

Ben Jaffrey
Updated April 14 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the incident. File picture
A man has been airlifted to an interstate hospital after being charged by a bull in the New England region.

Digital journalist

Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

