Man airlifted to hospital after being charged by bull

A man has been airlifted to an interstate hospital after being charged by a bull in the New England region.
The incident occurred on a property in Kentucky on Friday, April 14.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded to a call that a man in his 70s had been charged by a bull on the property.
The man sustained suspected head and spinal injuries in the accident.
He was transported by ambulance to the Armidale airport where he transferred to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, a WRHS spokesperson said.
The man was prepared for transport and airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
