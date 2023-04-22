Enjoying the holly days | In Fiona's Garden

KEATS' season of mists doesn't always lead to mellow fruitfulness, at least not in dry, sunny NSW.
This autumn is a glorious exception and thanks to a wet spring there are colourful hips, haws and berries wherever I look.
Holly berries are a reminder of my Kentish childhood. Holly (Ilex aquifolium) is England's commonest native evergreen yet for some reason it's considered bad luck to lop it, which is why holly trees in English hedgerows often grow unchecked, poking up well above the height of the hedge.
Luckily you're 'allowed' to cut holly for the house at Christmas, but my memory is that birds had eaten most of the scarlet berries by then anyway, which is why I love seeing holly berries in the garden now.
English holly is slow growing in our climate and I've had better luck with I. cornuta from China.
Its glossy, rectangular leaves are viciously thorny and are brilliant at protecting the big, bright red berries from birds until well into winter.
I'm also fond of I. x altaclarensis 'Golden King', whose deep green leaves are splashed yellow and gold. Its reddish-bronze berries emerge late and hang on for several weeks.
Crab apples are fruiting well this year, including Malus floribunda which is covered in hanging clusters of tiny, bead-like berries, slowly turning from yellow to orange and red.
M. 'Gorgeous' has easily the best crab apples in my garden: plump, shiny, bright red, but they disappear almost as they ripen: I swear the birds sit around watching and waiting to pounce.
M. 'Golden Hornet' has the best gold crabs and birds are far less interested in these.
This year to my surprise M. ioensis 'Plena', the double flowering Prairie Crab from the US, is carrying a few little green crab apples.
I didn't expect this as normally only single flowers develop fruit.
Five years ago (August 2018) I planted two pomegranate trees, Punica granatum and this year they have finally borne a few round, decorative pomegranates, glossy red and lovely among the clear golden autumn leaves.
If you're short of space the dwarf form P. 'Nana' can be grown in a pot.
It has orange flowers like a small edition of those of P. granatum and carries clusters of miniature fruit in August.
For something completely different, try a small snowberry bush, Symphoricarpos rivularis, another North American. Its name comes from sumphoreo, to bear together, and karpos, fruit, meaning the berries are borne in tight clusters.
It is rather a dull shrub for much of the year, with small, matt green, oval leaves and insignificant pink flowers in spring, but all is forgiven when the pure white berries appear, they are so unusual and pretty.
All gardeners yearn for what they don't have. Years ago I planted a loquat (Eriobotrya japonica) mainly for its golden yellow fruit. It's now a small tree, but obstinately refuses to flower. Ah well: there's always next year,.
All the above are frost hardy and will tolerate some summer drought.
Plants fruit best when grown in full sun.
