Man dies in Federal Highway crash near Sutton

A horrific crash on the Federal Highway north of Eaglehawk in the early hours of Saturday morning has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.
The crash involved a utility and a B-double semi-trailer at about 1am.
Details of the crash are still unknown.
The driver of the B-double was not seriously injured but has been transported to Canberra hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.
The B-double came to a halt on the median strip but remained upright. However, the incident has shut the highway and is expected to affect all northbound traffic on the Federal Highway for many hours while the NSW Police crash team investigates and the body of the deceased man is retrieved from the wreckage.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Eaglehawk and onto the service road, then sent back onto the highway at Sutton Road. Southbound traffic is not affected.
Conditions were described as slightly overcast but no rain had fallen, and the road was dry.
It is the fifth fatality on the main highways leading into Canberra in just over a week after four people died in a head-on crash between two twin-cab utes on the Barton Highway south of Murrumbateman on Easter Friday.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
