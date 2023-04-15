The Land
Home/News

Member for Murray Helen Dalton discusses working with the minority Labor government

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton believes independents such as herself will hold a great deal of power during the new term of government. Picture by Mark Jesser
Member for Murray Helen Dalton believes independents such as herself will hold a great deal of power during the new term of government. Picture by Mark Jesser

MEMBER for Murray Helen Dalton believes the relationships she formed with Labor MPs while they were in opposition will pay dividends for her electorate over the coming four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.