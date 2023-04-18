WEANER steer prices slipped about $100 a head, although quality was a factor, during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday.
The yarding at 1980 head was also considerably smaller than the recent special sales conducted in the past month.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said the quality of the weaners was back compared to the previous week's blue ribbon weaner sale although there were some excellent runs of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females yarded.
He said the quality of the cows with calves was mixed.
Nearly 50 per cent of the yarding were weaner steers, while weaner heifers made up about 30pc of the offering.
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from about $550 to $920 - the tops came back at about 488c/kg.
Related reading:
The weaner steers from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $700 to $1290 and in cents a kilogram hit a high of 503c/kg.
A good supply of 280kg to 330kg weaner steers sold from $810 to $1380, while anything weighing more than 330kg ranged in price from $1100 to $1455.
There were not many weaner heifers hitting the weigh scales below 200kg and they ranged from $300 to $805, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $600 to $1095.
The 280kg to 330kg weaner heifers attracted bids from about $800 to $1145 and pens weighing more than 330kg sold for $870 to $1250.
A few pens of yearling heifers made $1140 to $1425, while yearling steers were also limited in supply and sold from $1285 to $1460.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females were knocked down for between $1200 and $2110 with the best pens being Angus heifers.
Mr Monk said the good lines of PTIC heifers sold to solid competition.
Cows with very young calves were bought for anywhere from $1500 to $1925 a unit.
The cows with slightly older calves were European-cross and sold for $2100.
PTIC cows with an older calf at foot found new homes for between $2400 and $2810.
The sale was conducted by Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.