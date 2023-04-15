The Land
Breeding females in demand at Maitland Saturday store sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Allan Flannery with Bentley Allen-Atkins and Ken Allen, Clarencetown, admiring Angus steers from Karin Hynes, Nelsons Plain, that made $1390.
Maitland yarded 1000 head of store cattle for the Bowe and Lidbury April sale on Saturday with Angus cows, pregnancy tested in calf with big calves at foot topping the bidding at $3300.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

