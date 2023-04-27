When Sue and Kevin Donnelly relocated to 40 hectares of undulating country at Upper Taylor's Arm they devised a way of making it pay.
The move was something of a homecoming, with Kev a Donnelly from nearby Donnellyville; his father a champion axeman and bullock drover. Relations are all around and they all pointed the couple to this available property, which in its day was the best dairy production farm of the district.
It is a fortunate fact that this country grows beef because that is what was required.
"We need an income from this place and we work it hard," Mrs Donnelly said. "But we manage our pastures carefully."
Given the safe and clean supply of water from Taylor's Arm Creek and the alluvial flats that front it, the landscape on the mid-north coast is fertile - like the breeding cattle, Angus/Santa Gertrudis put to black Limousin bulls.
The aim of the enterprise is to turn off vealer calves as quickly as possible and certainly before late autumn when pasture - no matter how carefully it is rotated - turns sour and retires into winter stagnation.
Despite the limited grazing area - 40.5 hectares when viewed from above but actually 20 per cent more when the ridges and swales and flattened out - its carrying capacity is impressive.
They run 50 cows all of them carrying calves, running with the same number of Boer goats along with 15 stock horses trained for polocrosse. Some of the stock horse go back to winning mares, such as previous Australian team champions Way Way Crystal and more recently Way Way Alley.
Mrs Donnelly formerly taught management at Orange Agricultural College and the mantra of that course was "understand why you're doing the job".
"Our primary purpose is to earn an income off this farm," she said. "So, I looked at gross margins and settled on a plan to turn off vealers.
"However, our objective is to feed the cow. We need her to calve down every 12 months and we need to make sure she is not in poor condition so she can cycle again."
In a typical situation with spring-born steers sold at 9-10 months old, the cow must carry those calves into the dead of winter.
Here on the coast a dry spring is typical - and 2023 is shaping up to be just that sort of year, maybe drier. So a cow must produce a calf that is ready for sale within a quicker time frame.
In mid April they sold vealer steers 150 days old at 240kg to bring 460 cents a kilogram or $1104 a head through GJ Kennedy, at the Macksville saleyards.
"It was a pleasant surprise," she said. "We were expecting about $800."
But, the focus on this enterprise is less about the calves and all about the cows.
"What feed we have now will get these breeders through to October. We certainly don't want to carry calves as well."
The key is a moderate-framed cow put to a similar shaped bull with the blood lines for both carefully sourced.
"We pick out genetics carefully," said Mrs Donnelly. "If the frame is too big we find it is hard to get calves to weight and cows to cycle again."
Since 2011 replacement breeding females, specifically Angus/Santa Gertrudis, have been bought from Yulgilbar Station after they settled on the fertile cross.
The Donnellys look for moderate-framed sires, black Limousin in particular, and have gone with Harlees bulls from Tamworth in recent years.
Whereas some crosses involving Bos indicus grow slow and lean, they find that a terminal black Limousin sire over their first-cross cows produces the right quick-maturing article, while the cows bounce back from raising their calf ready to get in calf again.
"We like the smaller, fertile cows. They have got to do the job every 12 months. If their frame is too big they can't finish their calves. Those progeny will have the weight but they will be a bag of bones" Mrs Donnelly said.
"We can afford to pay a premium for Yulgilbar heifers, in calf, compared females at the saleyards, because we know the effort that goes into them. Two of our cows are 11 years old on their ninth calf and never missed a season.
"We have tried other genetics," Mrs Donnelly said. "But they just haven't done as well under this operation."
