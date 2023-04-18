The Land
Giant of the Holstein breed wows onlookers at Sydney Royal

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Senior champion Holstein cow Bluechip EV Shesaawesome Apple-ET-Red, exhibited by Jessica and Brad Gavenlock, Cherrylock Cattle Co at Tallygaroopna, Vic with their children Maggie, Britney and Penny and judge Tim McKay.
A giant in the diary world stole the show at the Holstein judging during Sydney Royal Show against some classy competition.

