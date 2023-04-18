A giant in the diary world stole the show at the Holstein judging during Sydney Royal Show against some classy competition.
Bluechip EV Shesaawesome Apple-ET-Red, exhibited by Jessica and Brad Gavenlock, Cherrylock Cattle Co at Tallygaroopna, Vic. was purchased as a three-week old calf from the Blue Chip dispersal and admired for her dam lineage going back to the great KHW Regiment Apple-Red.
The impressive matron, rising seven years, is on her fifth natural-born calf with a genetics stable that includes 10 daughters, most born through embryo transfer.
Holstein judge Tim McKay, Linsand at Irrewillipe, Vic, admired the giant red, which also took out best senior udder, for her width right through, her spring of rib and wide chest.
"She is a capacious cow," said the judge who lists extensive experience on dairy farms in the US, Mexico, Germany and Australia.
Reserve senior Holstein was awarded to Waljasper CDJ Lola exhibited by Justin and Elizabeth Walsh, Waljasper at Jaspers Brush.
The five year old cow by Cycle Doorman Jacoby-ET from Waljasper Uno Lola 2nd was described by judge Mr McKay as having bloom in her udder.
Honourable mention in the senior class went to Eclipse Alltheway Princess-ET exhibited by Stephen and Leanne Coombes, Kalulla Park at Tamworth.
The rising six year old by Eclipse Alltheway-ET from Eclipse Octane Princess9-ET was described by the judge as having smoothness and strength of line.
Class of three females was awarded to Chesworth Dairy Partnership, Tomargo Recluse at Dubbo for the bloom and texture of their udders.
Reserve winners were Gavana Holsteins at Glenmore.
The dam's progeny ribbon went unopposed to Chesworth Dairy Partnership.
In the intermediate class the champion ribbon was awarded to Avonlea Master Vee-Twin exhibited by Brad and Jess Gavenlock, Cherrylock Cattle Co in partnership with MR, M and J Polson, Marlo Park.
The rising three year old by Golden-Oaks Master from Avonlea Dempsey Vee-ET was described by the judge as having length with a full mid section and deep fore rib.
Reserve intermediate Holstein went to Tomargo Recluse Door Apricot from the Chesworth Dairy Partnership.
The 28 month old cow by Val-Bisson Doorman-ET from Tomargo Recluse Army Apricot also won best intermediate udder.
Honourable mention in this class was awarded to Waljasper Byway Dierdre exhibited by Justin and Elizabeth Walsh, Waljasper.
The rising four year old by Oh-River Syc Byway-ET from Waljasper Shotlot Dierdre 2nd was praised by the judge for the hardness of her udder.
Junior champion Holstein Impression Diamondblack Dahlia rewarded Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming, Newry, Vic after beating a quality class on Sunday at Homebush.
Sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback from Q Bee Altitude Poppy-Red, judge Mr McKay described the nine-month old calf as having excellent capacity, with length, width and depth.
Mrs Flemming bought Diamondblack Dahlia's grand-dam back when she was Lyndsey Heath - her first registered Holstein. She has been a fan of the junior champion heifer since she was born and was thrilled to see her win her all-Australian class at this year's Dairy Week.
Reserve junior champion went to the embryo transfer calf Mario Park Chief Alicia by Stantons Chief from Mario Park Sid Alicia, 21 months, exhibited by Cameron Yarnold, Killarra Park at Wingham.
Honerable mention was awarded to Wiles Ridge Unstopabull Barbara-Red, 20 months, by Riverdown Unstopabull-Red from Eagle Park Awesome Barbara, exhibited by David Crapp, Wileys Ridge at Berry.
Class of three Holstein females not over two years was won by the Whatman family, Sunnyview and Mayberry, Tongarra with judge Mr McKay praising their cleanliness and angularity.
Reserve winners went to sisters Matilda and Indiana Cole, Liddel stud at Wagga Wagga.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.