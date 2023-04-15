The Land
Impression Holsteins score junior champion female at Sydney Royal Show

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30am
Junior champion Holstein Impression Diamondblack Dahlia with handler Callum McPhee and owner Lyndsey Flemming, Impression Holsteins at Newry, Vic.
Junior champion Holstein Impression Diamondblack Dahlia with handler Callum McPhee and owner Lyndsey Flemming, Impression Holsteins at Newry, Vic.

Junior champion Holstein Impression Diamondblack Dahlia has made the Sydney Royal Show for Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming, Newry, Vic after beating a quality class on Sunday at Homebush.

North Coast reporter

Local News

