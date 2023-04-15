Junior champion Holstein Impression Diamondblack Dahlia has made the Sydney Royal Show for Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming, Newry, Vic after beating a quality class on Sunday at Homebush.
Sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback from Q Bee Altitude Poppy-Red, judge William McKay, Linsand at Irrewillipe, Vic, described the nine-month old calf as having excellent capacity, with length, width and depth.
Mrs Flemming bought Diamondblack Dahlia's grand-dam back when she was Lyndsey Heath - her first registered Holstein. She has been a fan of the junior champion heifer since she was born and was thrilled to see her win her all-Australian class at this year's Dairy Week.
Reserve junior champion went to the embryo transfer calf Mario Park Chief Alicia by Stantons Chief from Mario Park Sid Alicia, 21 months, exhibited by Cameron Yarnold, Killarra Park at Wingham.
Honerable mention was awarded to Wiles Ridge Unstopabull Barbara-Red, 20 months, by Riverdown Unstopabull-Red from Eagle Park Awesome Barbara, exhibited by David Crapp, Wileys Ridge at Berry.
Class of three Holstein females not over two years was won by the Whatman family, Sunnyview and Mayberry, Tongarra with judge Mr McKay praising their cleanliness and angularity.
Reserve winners were sisters Matilda and Indiana Cole, Liddel stud at Wagga Wagga.
