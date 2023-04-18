A Brown Swiss cow on her sixth lactation has taken out the champion ribbon of her dairy class at Sydney Royal show.
Cooltah Brookings Zita, rising nine years old, exhibited by Rod and Natasha Yarrington, Yarona Park at Wingham, impressed East Gippsland dairy judge Nicola Templeton who described her as clean, open and carrying herself very well, six weeks after calving.
A returning competitor to the lawns at Homebush, where she placed reserve senior champion last year, the cow by R N R Payoff Brookings-TM from Cooltah Sumit Zita also earned the ribbon for best senior udder.
Judge Mrs Templeton, who grew up on a dairy enterprise at Kenilworth, Qld before marrying into another at Tarwin, Vic, is the third generation in her family to judge at Sydney Royal and described the senior champion as "feminine and dairy", clean boned and able to move freely on her rear legs.
"She has depth and width through the heart-room and can walk without stress," she told onlookers.
"I love a good mammary system and this one is held high. It is deep with an excellent suspension ligament. Her lines are sharp and long, she is broad through the muzzle; her head carries through this animal.
"She has stood the test of time and has a lot of life in her yet."
Reserve senior champion Brown Swiss cow went to Benleigh Prince Peggy exhibited by the MR and RJ Wake and family, Benleigh Brown Swiss at Whittingham.
The four year old cow by Benleigh Dally Prince from Benleigh Wonderment Peggy 2nd also won the production ribbon for her class.
Honourable mention went to another Wake family-bred cow Benleigh Carter Sarajevo, five years old, by Voelkers TD Carter from Benleigh Agenda Sarajevo, exhibited by Owen Daley and Brieanna Bratfield, Promenade Genetics at Stroud Road via Gloucester. This cow also won the production ribbon for her class.
Class of three senior females was won by the Wake family, Benleigh Brown Swiss at Whittingham. Second in the class was the Yarrington family's Yaronga Park at Wingham.
Dam's progeny group was won by two daughters of the same cow exhibited by Timothy and Kate Wilson, Avon Valley at Attunga.
Intermediate champion Brown Swiss was awarded to Codas Bender Lola-ET exhibited by Charles Lucas, Codas at Cobargo. The three year old cow was sired by P.Livello Bive Pays Bender-ET from Mountain View Lola 2.
Reserve intermediate champion went to late entry Kit Davenport Olga, rising three years old by Hilltop Acres CT Davenport-ET from Kit Biver Odessa, bred by Kit Davidson, Deniliquin, and recently purchased by the Yarrington family, Yaronga Park at Wingham.
Best intermediate udder was awarded to rising four year old Benleigh Glenwood Margaret by embryo transfer sire Kalingen Calvin Glenwood from ET dam Benleigh Blooming Margaret and was described by the judge as having the most correct udder, with suspension ligament and shape.
"She has a deep fore rib that runs through the heart area; she has drape and openness of rib," said judge Mrs Templeton.
Junior champion Brown Swiss was awarded to Mayberry Superstar Stella exhibited by the Whatman family, Tongarra.
Sired by Superbrown Kiba Superstar from Mayberry Carter Stella the nine month old heifer was described by judge Nicola Templeton as exhibiting dairyness and cleanliness in frame.
"She is very feminine and silky sided," noted Mrs Templeton.
Reserve junior champion went to Benleigh Bender Snoweagle exhibited by MR and R Wake and family, Whittingham.
The 25 month old heifer was sired by P.Livello Bive Pays Bender from Benleigh Vigor Snoweagle and was described by the judge as balanced with length through her frame.
The Wake family also claimed honourable mention for the "stylish" Benleigh Superstar Sasha 2nd by Superbrown Kiba Superstar from Benleigh Blooming Sasha 3rd.
The class of three females not over two years old at the time of nomination was won by the Wake family with Rod and Natasha Yarrington, Yarona Park at Wingham in second and Amy and Timothy Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta in third.
