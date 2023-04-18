The Land
Dairy

Matron of Brown Swiss catches judge's eye at Sydney Royal

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Senior champion Brown Swiss cow Cooltah Brookings Zita exhibited by Natasha and Rod Yarrington, Yarona Park at Wingham, with their daughters Alexis, Layla and Rylee, with judge Nicola Templeton. Missing from this photo is son Jack Yarrington.
A Brown Swiss cow on her sixth lactation has taken out the champion ribbon of her dairy class at Sydney Royal show.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

