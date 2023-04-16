The Land
Brown Swiss dairyness dominates breed on first day of dairy judging at Sydney Royal Show

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Luke Whatman, Tongarra, with the junior champion Brown Swiss female Mayberry Superstar Stella.
Junior champion Brown Swiss was awarded to Mayberry Superstar Stella exhibited by the Whatman family, Tongarra.

