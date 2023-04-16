Junior champion Brown Swiss was awarded to Mayberry Superstar Stella exhibited by the Whatman family, Tongarra.
Sired by Superbrown Kiba Superstar from Mayberry Carter Stella the nine month old heifer was described by judge Nicola Templeton as exhibiting dairyness and cleanliness in frame.
"She was very feminine and silky sided," noted Mrs Templeton, who was born into a dairy family at Kenilworth, Qld and is now part of another at Tarwin, Vic, in east Gippsland.
Reserve junior champion went to Benleigh Bender Snoweagle exhibited by MR and R Wake and family, Whittingham.
The 25 month old heifer was sired by P.Livello Bive Pays Bender from Benleigh Vigor Snoweagle and was described by the judge as balanced with length through her frame.
The Wake family also claimed honourable mention for the "stylish" Benleigh Superstar Sasha 2nd by Superbrown Kiba Superstar from Benleigh Blooming Sasha 3rd.
The class of three females not over two years old at the time of nomination was won by the Wake family with Rod and Natasha Yarrington, Yarona Park at Wingham in second and Amy and Timothy Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta in third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.