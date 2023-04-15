The Land
Ayreshire junior champion at the front of mind for Sydney Royal judge

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 8:30am
Junior champion Ayreshire has gone to Ghinni Creek Chariots of Fire, exhibited by Miss Jessica Eagles, with Judge Ben Hentschke.
