Junior champion Ayreshire has gone to Ghinni Creek Chariots of Fire, exhibited by Miss Jessica Eagles, Cherokee Ayreshires at Moto.
Judge Ben Hentschke, Glencoe in South Australia, told his audience that the heifer impressed him from the start.
"She didn't leave my mind," he said. "She is big and strong with spring of rib. She is so together."
The nine month old calf hasn't had much life experience - yet - but did win junior champion at the recent Gloucester show.
Reserve junior champion went to Regal Park Shania, 15 months, exhibited by David and Sharon Mayo, Regal Park at Gerringong.
Reserve winner was Liddel Reagan Skye exhibited by Amy and Melinda Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta.
Class of three was won by Jessica Eagles with the Mayo family in second and third awarded to the Eagles family , Savvy Ayreshires at Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.