Ayrshire champion delivers another win at Sydney Royal in spite of recent calving

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
Senior champion Ayrshire female of the Sydney Royal Show was awarded to Werombi Bethany Lass exhibited by Werombi Vale at Euberta, pictured with Melinda and Amy Hayter with judge Ben Hentschke.
Senior champion Ayrshire female of the Sydney Royal Show was awarded to Werombi Bethany Lass exhibited by Amy and Melinda Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

