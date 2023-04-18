Senior champion Ayrshire female of the Sydney Royal Show was awarded to Werombi Bethany Lass exhibited by Amy and Melinda Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta.
Winning the Sydney Royal title for the second year in a row, the stand-out nine year old cow by US sire Palmyra Tri-Star Burdette from Werombi Sailor Lass also won the production ribbon for her class.
The highly-patterned female, striking to look at, very nearly missed a ride to Homebush, having delivered a calf just 24 hours prior. She was paraded around the ring just 16 days later.
Judge Ben Hentschke, from Glencoe in SA, said Bethany Lass was a "comfortable winner" with her correct frame and ability to move around the ring giving her a clear advantage. Fore-udder attachment, its texture and teat placement all rated very highly in the judge's mind.
Reserve senior champion of the breed was awarded to Mayfield Farms Prim Rose exhibited by Paul and Vicki Timbs, Mayfield Farms, Jaspers Brush.
The seven year old cow by Canadian sire De La Prime from Mayfield Farms Star Rose also won best senior udder. Her ability to walk past that structure "snug in the front; high and wide in the rear", greatly impressed the judge.
Honourable mention in this division went to another Hayter family cow, Werombi Vale Bethany Grace, five years old, by US sire Palmyra Tri-Star Burdette.
The Intermediate champion ribbon went to the "super powerful" Liddel Jumper Olga 2, exhibited by the Cole family, Liddel, Wagga Wagga.
The rising four year old by Canadian sire Lessard Jumper from Rockvale Burdette Olga also won best intermediate udder.
Honourable mention in the intermediate class went to Werombi Vale Bethany Pruesand, rising three years old, by US sire Palmyra Tri-Star Burdette from Hillcrest Dreamer Pruesand, exhibited by Amy and Melinda Hayter from Euberta.
Class of three senior females was awarded to Werombi Vale with the Cole family's Liddel stud in second and Paul and Vicki Timbs in third.
Class of five cows in milk went to Werombi Vale followed by the Timbs family with Jessica Eagles, Cherokee Ayrshires at Moto, placing third.
Junior champion Ayrshire was awarded to Ghinni Creek Chariots of Fire, exhibited by Jessica Eagles, Cherokee Ayrshires at Moto.
Judge Ben Hentschke, Glencoe in South Australia, told his audience that the heifer impressed him from the start.
"She didn't leave my mind," he said. "She is big and strong with spring of rib. She is so together."
The nine month old calf hasn't had much life experience - yet - but did win junior champion at the recent Gloucester show.
Reserve junior champion went to Regal Park Shania, 15 months, exhibited by David and Sharon Mayo, Regal Park at Gerringong.
Reserve winner was Liddel Reagan Skye exhibited by Amy and Melinda Hayter, Werombi Vale at Euberta.
Class of three was won by Jessica Eagles with the Mayo family in second and third awarded to the Eagles family, Savvy Ayrshires at Forbes.
