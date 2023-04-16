The Land
A man has died following a single-car accident in Alfredtown

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 17 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:22am
Police are calling for any witnesses to a car accident in Alfredtown in which a 78 year old man lost his life. Photo: File
Police are appealing for witnesses to an accident at Alfredtown, around 15 km west of Wagga Wagga on Saturday 15 April, after a car crashed into a tree, killing the driver.

