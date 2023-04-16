Police are appealing for witnesses to an accident at Alfredtown, around 15 km west of Wagga Wagga on Saturday 15 April, after a car crashed into a tree, killing the driver.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown following reports of an accident. On arrival, officers from Riverina Police District found a Mitsubishi Triton utility had left the road and crashed into a tree.
A 78 year old man, who was the single occupant of the car, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before he was taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash began. The man passed away in hospital on Sunday, 16 April. .
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
