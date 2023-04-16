A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash today which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek, about 10km north-east of Goulburn, about 6.45am, after a northbound ute and a hatchback, travelling in the same direction, collided.
A woman driving the hatchback suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
A man driving the ute was not injured and has been taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
A contraflow will be put in place between Murrays Flat Road to Boxers Creek Road, while the scene is cleared.
Motorists are advised there may be delays and they can check www.livetraffic.com for updates.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000
