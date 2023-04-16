The Land
Home/News

A woman has died after an early morning crash at Boxers Creek

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 17 2023 - 9:13am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for witnesses to a car accident at Boxers Creek. Photo: File
Police are appealing for witnesses to a car accident at Boxers Creek. Photo: File

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash today which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.