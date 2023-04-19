The Land
Kingston Town headlines owner, David Hains, passing

By Virginia Harvey
April 19 2023 - 2:00pm
David Hains, one of Australia's leading racehorse owners and breeders, and who, along with Thoroughbred lovers around the nation, cheered home his wonder horse Kingston Town, passed-away aged 92 earlier this year.

