BULLS were sold for a top of $10,500 in the all states multi-vendor Murray Grey online sale on Saturday.
In a breakdown of the stud cattle four of 24 bulls were sold for a top of $10,500 and $8000 average and seven of nine semen lots sold to a top of $145 per straw and an average of $92.
Four of nine cows with calves were sold for a top of $5500 and average of $4000, one of four pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers was sold for $5500 and six of eight heifers sold to a top of $5000 twice and average of $3500.
Commercial lots were also on offer where cows with calves made $2850, station mated cows sold for $2050 to $2425 and not station mated heifers made $860.
The top priced bull was Maefair Sommerville S22, from vendors Guy and Emily Burnett, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar, sold for $10,500 to Bernard and Ellen Atkins, Elbern Murray Grey stud, Stanley, Tasmania.
Read more: Wrigley's $42,000 debut
Read more: Top of $15,500 at Panorama Speckle Parks
The 20-month-old silver bull was the junior champion bull, grand champion bull and best Murray Grey exhibit at Sydney Royal 2023.
Maefar Sommerville S22, sired by Monterey Prospect P18 and out of Wallawong Lolita M84, ranked in the top one per cent for mature cow weight, top five pc for 200 day weight, 600 day weight and carcase weight, and top 10pc for 400 day weight and scrotal size.
The top priced cow with calf was the grey Burkartilla Rainbow M11, with a grey bull calf at foot from Jayda Brookes, Mount Barker, SA sold for $5500.
The top priced PTIC heifer was the 23-month-old grey Elbern Wallflower S22, sired by Elbern Prophet P29, from Bernard and Ellen Atkins, sold for $5500.
Two heifers sold to the $5000 top price, the 19-month-old silver Maefair Misti S29, sired by Monterey Mighty Man M79, from Guy and Emily Burnett.
The second was the 14-month-old grey Carrsview Maid T1 2, sired by Carrsview Quest of Destiny Q2, from NW and JR Carr, Mount Torrens, SA.
The sale was conducted by Elders via AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.