When floods tore through the Central West last year, the town of Cudal was isolated and very much left to its own devices.
In the aftermath of the floods, the NSW SES recognised that Cudal was a "place of concern" as the town greatly suffered from the impact of not having an SES presence nearby.
But things are now looking up - yesterday ten volunteers began training with SES officials so that they can become a "community action team."
SES spokesman Dave Rankin told The Land the Cudal volunteers spent a day being trained in the first entry level portfolio of SES training, to get a better understanding of the work they will need to do.
"The volunteers received basic flood rescue training, radio operations training and basic first aid training, so if there was a flash flood, they'd be able to spring into action," Mr Rankin said.
"We've provided them with a large container of flood resources such as sand bags, shovels, portable lighting and radios that the community can use in the event of a flood. The volunteers will be managed by our Canowindra unit but they will be trained as spontaneous volunteers so, when they're needed, they'll be able to assist the community."
Among the duties the volunteers are being trained for include basic flood rescue, and communication operations training. They will also be trained in filling sand bags, constructing a sand bag wall and using the radio to co-ordinate rescues.
"When NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York toured the region last year, in the aftermath of the floods, we stopped at Cudal and residents let us know of the impact of being isolated and without an SES team to help," Mr Rankin said.
"With the first training session now completed in Cudal, we're fulfilling our promise to the community that the action team will soon be equipped to help during future floods."
Eight volunteers have now committed to joining the Canowindra SES as fully-fledged volunteers, to help boost flood preparation efforts.
"It's fantastic news for the region and it's only going to get better as the training continues."
