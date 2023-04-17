The Land
Home/News

Cudal residents form community action SES team to help the town prepare for floods

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Cudal volunteers training to be part of an SES community action team to help in future flood events. Photo: via NSW SES
Some of the Cudal volunteers training to be part of an SES community action team to help in future flood events. Photo: via NSW SES

When floods tore through the Central West last year, the town of Cudal was isolated and very much left to its own devices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.