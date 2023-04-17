The Land
Future Students of Boorowa Central to Benefit from a Healthy Sustainable Playground

April 18 2023 - 6:00am
Taechers and students at Boorowa Central School after planting trees for the future. Photo: supplied
The Boorowa Central School recently participated in a six month project which partnered with NSW Health, the Boorowa Landcare Group, Tilt Renewables, Bunnings Young and NSW Cancer Council to create a welcoming, shaded, biodiverse and productive playground for their students to enjoy and learn from, now and in the future.

