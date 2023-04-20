VENTILATION has made a big difference in mortality rates for a Victorian dairy farm who have now been able to keep it less than one per cent.
Australian Fresh Milk Holdings manager, David Pullen, Coomboona, Vic, said keeping protocols consistent across all calves in their operation has helped to improve their benchmarks of doubling birth weight at 63 days and keeping mortality and disease low.
The site has 5000 milking cows and calves all year round with about 20 calvings per day. In recent years, it has heavily invested in infrastructure including a new maternity barn.
The cows are housed in small groups until the first stage of labour when they are moved to the maternity facility to calve down on sawdust. Mr Pullen said they give pain relief to nearly every cow.
"Even if they're unassisted because ideally if we can get that cow back on feed quicker the better," he said.
Mr Pullen said one of the first things is to feed the calf colostrum within the first three hours, although they aim for the first hour.
"We're consistently giving four litres because our calves average that 40 kilogram mark at birth and we tube it so we know they're getting it," he said.
Mr Pullen said the colostrum transfers are measured by blood testing the staff perform themselves and they aim for 95pc of serum total protein greater than 5.5.
They are moved to a calf facility and are housed in pairs from day one which Mr Pullen said they have found works better than single pens.
The calves stay in the pen for nine weeks; eight weeks of weaning and another extra week being monitored on grain and hay.
Mr Pullen said they supply a small amount of grain mix from the start to help get the calves onto a milk replacer quicker, which is a powder at 130 grams per litre for the first couple of weeks.
"That's measured so they consistently get the same concentration of milk to the calves," he said.
Hospital milk is also used which Mr Pullen said is fed at 38 degrees.
One of the most effective changes at Coomboona has been the introduction of fans to their maternity barn.
"We did see massive difference in morbidity rates, mostly respiratory disease, when the fans went in," he said.
"So much so that now we're at less than 1pc mortality.
"Ventilation was one of the big things we changed that made a big and lasting impact."
The ventilation has also been key for managing heat stress which Mr Pullen said electrolytes was also important.
"Nearly all their hydration is through milk but through the hot periods we offer further hydration - electrolytes through the night mostly," he said.
