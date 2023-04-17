Sydney Royal Show dairy interbreed competition came down to a nail-biting finish between the dominating Jersey breed, which swept all before them the last two years, and a stand-out red and white Holstein.
After decisive wins to Jersey in the junior heifer and intermediate cow classes, the six judges were evenly split when assigning champion senior cow.
To break the tie Royal Agricultural Society steward and dairy agent Lindsay Moxie, Bulwarra via Maitland, took to the lawns to hand the cup to a magnificent Bluechip EV Shesaawesome Apple-ET-Red, exhibited by Jessica and Brad Gavenlock, Cherrylock Cattle Co at Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Purchased as a three-week old calf from the Blue Chip dispersal and admired for her dam lineage back to the great "million dollar cow" KHW Regiment Apple-ET-Red, the impressive matron, rising seven years is on her fifth natural-born calf and going strong.
"I watched the famous Apple sell for $1m as a kid and I always wanted an Apple," said Mrs Gavenlock.
Shesaawsome, by Luck-E Awesome-Red, no stranger to the broad ribbons at International Dairy Week and the Victorian Winter Fair, presented in fine form with Mr Gavenlock telling interbreed spectators she has never looked better.
"You couldn't ask for an easier cow to get ready," he said. "She is in exceptional form."
Jersey dominated in every other interbreed class with the Wilson family, Shirlinn Jerseys at Tamworth, winning the class of three for a remarkable eighth time in 11 years.
Two of those cows were part of last year's winning interbreed team and the third rated an honourable mention during Monday's Sydney Royal judging.
Commentator David Ninnes of Semex, who has a lifetime worth of family and friend connections in dairy, described the epic Wilson run of wins in the class of three as "nearly as good as winning supreme cow".
Champion interbreed intermediate cow was awarded to the rising four year old Jersey Q-Bee Oliver Gin P, exhibited by Rebekah Love and Andrew McRae, Amore Jerseys and Spike Genetics, Newry, Victoria.
Bred by Lyndsey and Mitchell Flemming, Impression Jerseys also at Newry, the cow, who is on her second calf, placed second in her class at International Dairy Week in 2022, and was interbreed champion at East Gippsland Show the same year.
"She's special for us," said breeder Mrs Flemming. "We sold her as a calf and we are lucky to help out in her development."
Jersey also nabbed interbreed junior champion, but only by one slim point ahead of Illawarra.
The clean and correct 15 month old heifer Cedar Vale Oliver Countess by Dutch Hollow Oliver P, from Cedar Vale Apple Jack Countess, is owned by the Oslear family, Cedar Vale Jerseys at Albion Park, and traces her lineage back eight generations to Shane Oslear's first registered Jersey, bought by his mother Winnie from the McDonald family's Kenarie Jersey stud at Murwillumbah.
Already the young heifer has turned heads, winning classes at the NSW State Jersey Show in Berry.
Coming within a coo-ee of claiming interbreed junior champion was the Illawarra Eagle Park Theo Pamela 6157, exhibited by Rachael and Leo McGrath, Wootanga Park, Koroit, Vic.
The 15 month old heifer by Springvale Theo from Eagle Park Anticipation Pamela 4221 was bred by Natalie Sheirlaw, Jambaroo, and won reserve junior female at this year's Dairy Week and was sold the next day for a record $21,000 with the McGrath family using the services of Impression Jerseys and Holsteins to prepare her for Royal judging.
