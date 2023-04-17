It was an emotional win for Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, Kangawarra, Pyree, who took out champion senior Illawarra on Monday.
Kangawarra Pretty 4924 was named champion over reserve Llandovery Gus's Freda 2251, by judge Rob Lindsay, Carters Ridge, Queensland.
The cow, who also won best senior udder, is by sire Treetop Pimp, and from dam Kangawarra Pretty 3012.
She is on her fifth calf and has one heifer on the ground.
Sydney Royal was the first outing for the six-year-old cow.
"She is a daughter of a champion cow here at Sydney Royal quite a few years ago now and she has a brother in AI," Mr Cochrane said.
"We are really happy with her, she's a nice tidy little cow."
The couple had previously won senior champion female in about 2014.
"It's a hell of a privilege," Mr Cochrane said.
"We had a judge who put everything in perspective at the end when he said there was a lot of history attached to the Sydney Royal champion show ring.
"For the judge to put our cow among those legendary Illawarra cows is quite an honour."
Reserve champion senior Llandovery Gus's Freda 2251, is owned by the Hayes family, Llandovery, Girgarre, Victoria.
She is by sire Llandovery Gus, and from dam Llandovery Visions Freda.
Intermediate champion Illawarra and best intermediate udder went to Kangawarra Pretty 6439.
The four-year-old cow was named champion over intermediate reserve stablemate Kangawarra Laural 6730, both owned by the Cochranes.
Kangawarra Pretty 6439 is by sire Kangawarra Tank, and from dam Kangawarra Pretty 4840.
Kangawarra Laural 6730 is by sire Bushmills Jazz, and from dam Kangawarra Laural 4915.
Junior champion Illawarra was awarded to Eagle Park Theo Pamela 6157, exhibited by Rachael and Leo McGrath, Wootanga Park, Koroit, Victoria.
The 15-month-old heifer by Springvale Theo from Eagle Park Anticipation Pamela 4221 was described by judge Rob Lindsay, Waraba at Carters Ridge via Gympie, Qld as having width and balance.
The calf bred by Natalie Sheirlaw, Jambaroo, won reserve junior female at this year's Dairy Week and was sold the next day for a record $21,000 with the McGrath family using the services of Impression Jerseys and Holsteins to prepare her for Royal judging.
Reserve junior champion was awarded to Kangawarra Sunbeam 6972, 12 months, by Kangawarra Ego from a Kangawarra Sunbeam, bred and exhibited by Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, Kangawarra, Pyree.
Kangawarra also won reserve with Ladybird 6840 also by Ego.
The Cochrane family won the class of three, with Ms Shierlaw in second place and Dr Ellen Downes, Ellwater, Canowindra, third.
