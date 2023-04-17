The Land
Kangawarra Pretty 4924 was named senior champion over reserve Llandovery Gus's Freda 2251

By Hayley Warden
April 17 2023 - 7:00pm
It was an emotional win for Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, Kangawarra, Pyree, who took out champion senior Illawarra on Monday.

