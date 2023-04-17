The Land
A man aged in his 50s has died in an accident when his ute ran off the road overnight in Braidwood

Updated April 18 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
A man in his 50s died when his ute ran off the road and rolled at Braidwood. Photo: File
A man has died after his ute ran off the road and rolled at Braidwood overnight.

