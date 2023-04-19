Farm2Fork excites an industry

The recent Rabobank Farm2Fork Summit held at Sydney's White Bay Cruise Terminal. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank.

Asking farmers and industry to down tools for a day is ambitious, but the recent Rabobank Farm2Fork Summit held at Sydney's White Bay Cruise Terminal proved an opportunity too good to miss.

Celebrating agriculture

Lee and Cassie Coleman, Croppa Creek grain producers and founders of farm management app FarmSimple, joined over 1,600 fellow farming and industry leaders at Farm2Fork, which showcased global and local experts sharing their learnings, personal experience and insights.

Lee, who admits to "loving a chat", said: opportunity to gather and network as an industry and hear from leading farmers was invaluable, and applauded Rabobank on the unique initiative.

"I don't know any other bank that is proactively cross pollinating their client base while providing an opportunity for them to learn from each other."

Thinking outside the box prompted the entrepreneurial couple to develop FarmSimple, both Lee and Cassie embrace the opportunity to hear from others who provoke thought.

They agreed New Zealand's Jay Clarke, Director of Woodhaven Gardens Ltd, a large-scale family run horticulture business, inspired them to think differently.

Lee and Cassie Coleman who developed FarmSimple, embraced the opportunity to hear from others who provoke thought. Picture supplied

"As farmers, his is a story we can all aspire to - his commitment to helping employees through educational scholarships, supporting on-farm staff health checks and donating fresh produce to local low income areas.



"He's really ticking all the boxes he can," Lee said.

"With retention of staff such a huge issue, his commitment to building a community was a good lesson, with genuine outcomes."

A spotlight on sustainability

Having recently completed Rabobank's Carbon Training Workshop, Cassie said reducing emissions was front of mind, and she was buoyed that as an industry, everyone was striving for the same thing.

"We're all looking for ways we can farm more efficiently, sustainably and of course profitably, and I'm interested as to where carbon credits will fit in - it was really enlightening to hear from farmers already on this journey."

"Sustainability is more than just a buzz word, it's an action word and we're all going to have to get on board. Some are further along this path than others."

"We were so excited for this event, we attended the 2019 event representing FarmSimple, with a site at the Summit's 'Startup Alley' - an area dedicated to showcasing innovative food and agri start-ups - and this year we went as farmers, and it was terrific," Cassie said.

"No one gets ag like Rabo does, from the leadership team down - we've even had Group Executive for Country Banking Australia Marcel van Doremaele driving around our paddocks - they get dirt, they get livestock - and they seem to genuinely want to invest and be involved in our agricultural future."