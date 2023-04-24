Members of the legislative council were left amazed when then Water minister Kevin Anderson pushed through his floodplain harvesting regulations in January with no opportunity for parliament to debate them due to the upcoming election.
The regulations had been disallowed four times previously with one member of the upper house saying the water minister's actions were "undemocratic".
Now with the change of government, Greens water spokesperson Cate Faehrmann MP has called for the regulations to be made right.
"The new government must reverse the wrongs of a decade of water mismanagement in this state at the hands of the National Party, starting with scrapping the decision to hand out $1 billion in water rights for free to irrigators in the northern basin," she said.
"If nothing is done, floodplain harvesting extraction will be locked in well above the legal basin limits with disastrous consequences for the long-term health of the Darling-Baaka and Menindee lakes.
"That's why I'll be bringing a disallowance motion forward when Parliament resumes.
"I hope to work closely with the new Water Minister to ensure that the recommendations of the floodplain harvesting inquiry are implemented, including bringing floodplain harvesting entitlements to within the legal limits in the basin plan and setting downstream flow targets."
ALSO READ:
Ms Faehrmann said she wants the regulations to be fair for all parties involved.
"The NSW Upper House has disallowed these regulations four times already because the previous Minister failed to address the serious concerns held by traditional owners, downstream communities, environmentalists and landholders," she said.
"The recent fish kills were the largest on record and were just the latest sign that over-extraction has left the Darling-Baaka in an appalling state and increasingly vulnerable.
"We need to bring over-extraction in the basin under control and that starts with reigning in floodplain harvesting.
"The National's move to reintroduce floodplain harvesting regulations has allowed them to hand out valuable floodplain harvesting entitlements above the legal limits of the basin plan.
"It will now be up to Labor to work with the department to bring floodplain harvesting back within legal limits."
Ms Faehrmann believes the information is there for fair regulations, it just needs to be followed.
"The parliamentary inquiry into floodplain harvesting delivered strong recommendations that would see floodplain harvesting regulated in an equitable and sustainable way and brought within the legal limits in the basin plan," she said.
"I've written to the new Water Minister asking her to look at the recommendations in that report.
"She must then sit down with the community and make a plan to regulate floodplain harvesting in a way that's equitable and sustainable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.