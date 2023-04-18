RICHMOND Valley Council's involvement in a long-running class action against multinational insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Pty Ltd (JLT) has come to an end, with the NSW Supreme Court ruling in favour of JLT.
In 2018, Richmond Valley Council, based in Casino, began the NSW Supreme Court action on behalf of a number of councils, alleging JLT breached its broker duties and arranged cover at less advantageous rates than were available.
The Court found that JLT did not provide the alleged broking services, nor make the alleged recommendations.
The class action was funded by leading global litigation funders Harbour Fund III LP, with legal services provided by Sydney-based law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
Richmond Valley Council led the class action which included 21 councils, including Lismore City and advised by a steering committee that included Parkes and Mid-Western shire councils.
The case exposed serious flaws in the way community money had been managed, especially in the aftermath of recent flooding.
Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said it was surprising to be told by the Court that JLT was not acting for Council and did not owe Council a fiduciary duty, given Council historically relied on JLT as a broker to test the market as indicated in its commentary and marketing documentation.
Mr Macdonald said many NSW councils would also be surprised to be told this, and although many are disappointed with the outcome, leadership on this issue was necessary for the benefit of all NSW ratepayers.
"We remain glad we joined forces with Mid-Western Regional Council and Parkes Shire Council to lead the action and shine a light on the conduct of JLT and, from what we hear in the industry, some of its practices have now changed as a result," Mr Macdonald said.
"It was important to stand up for local government and we did that with 18 other NSW councils, however, the Court reached its decision and we accept it. We will not be appealing the judgment."
In 2017, Council put its insurance out to tender, and obtained an instant saving of 53 per cent on the premium it was previously paying when using JLT's services.
In a statement, Council said it will continue to test the market for its insurance premiums, which provides a better understanding of the comparable prices on offer, as well as the quality of cover and the service being provided, which has proven superior under its new insurer Civic Risk Mutual.
