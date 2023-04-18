The Land
Richmond Valley Council will not appeal decision in class action lawsuit against Jardine Lloyd Thompson

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
April 18 2023 - 11:30am
Lismore Catholic cathedral at the height of the February flood. Reduced flood damage payouts to local Council impacted community rebuild. Photo: ADF
Lismore Catholic cathedral at the height of the February flood. Reduced flood damage payouts to local Council impacted community rebuild. Photo: ADF

RICHMOND Valley Council's involvement in a long-running class action against multinational insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Pty Ltd (JLT) has come to an end, with the NSW Supreme Court ruling in favour of JLT.

