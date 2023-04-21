Stunning lifestyle property with Lake Colio frontage

STUNNING South Coast NSW property Oakfield boasts a 1.4km frontage to Coila Lake.
Located near Tuross Head about 14km from Moruya, the 30 hectare (75 acre) property overlooking Coila Lake.
Oakfield is described as a destination location for both family and friends.
The property has a stunning architecturally designed contemporary residence with a sealed driveway from the front gate to the front door.
Recreational activities available include fishing, canoeing, sailing, prawning, surfing, swimming, horse riding, bush walking.
The newly fenced, open grazing paddocks are securely watered and suitable for sheep, cattle and horses.
Other infrastructure includes two spacious steel machinery sheds.
Oakfield will be auctioned in Sydney on May 30.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate or John Murray, 0475 053 869, Whale Coast Realty.
