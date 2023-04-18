The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Dumping golden investment as price peaks

April 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of gold has been rising strongly since the middle of February and reached an all-time high this month. Picture by Shutterstock
The price of gold has been rising strongly since the middle of February and reached an all-time high this month. Picture by Shutterstock

Gold ought to be a terrible investment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.