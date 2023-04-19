Australia's great reputation for being a pest- and disease-free source of high-quality food and fibre is under increasing threat from biosecurity incursions every day, which is why NSW Farmers is renewing calls for a container levy.
Our unique geography has long been a natural form of protection against the sorts of biosecurity threats that run rampant in other parts of the world. But as international trade has ramped up, so too have the incursions, brought here by contaminated shipping containers, in the mail or by careless passengers.
There has been a steady rise in the number of biosecurity threats making their way to our shores, and the cumulative impact is starting to take its toll on our productivity and profitability. And while we remain fortunate to have avoided a major incursion, we are mindful that serious diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease, Phytophthora, Xylella and Khapra beetle are lurking about.
The impact of a large-scale breach on our agricultural sector would be truly devastating, shutting down supply chains overnight, destroying multi-generational family farming businesses and closing us off from export markets for a long time. Beyond the farm gate, the financial toll of even one major biosecurity breach would be in the billions of dollars, derailing our hopes of repairing or building critical infrastructure as we mop up the mess.
It is only right, therefore, that the people who create this risk should pay to mitigate it, and that's precisely what a container levy will do. A small fee on every container would help ensure a long-term, sustainable funding base for increased biosecurity efforts, while at the same time reminding people that the goods they want from overseas can carry dangerous bugs with them.
The Varroa mite outbreak is proof of how quickly something can slip through our net and how tricky it can be to get on top of an outbreak. And the 38 tonnes of black-market material that was discovered on our soil recently is proof we need to ramp up our biosecurity efforts - this container levy will make those responsible foot the bill.
