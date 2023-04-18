Each year the NRMA reveals its compilation of the top 10 most captivating rural destinations in NSW. Check out whether your hometown rated in the top 10.
Jugiong made the list for its reputation as being a hit with foodies. The local pub, The Sir George, is a firm favourite for its legendary long lunches and accommodation in trendy black barns. Sitting halfway between Melbourne and Sydney means Jugiong is a popular road trip pit stop.
Mudgee is making waves in the wine industry; home to more than 40 cellar doors, a brewery, distillery and top notch restaurants. The charming main street lined with cafes, boutiques and classic country pubs are just some of the reasons the town made the top 10.
With remnants of its 1860s charm still on display, the South Coast town of Milton made the list for being incredibly picturesque. The town is set amongst rolling hills, green fields, historic churches and 19th century cottages. Also, the beaches of Mollymook and Ulladulla are just a stone's throw away.
Sitting right on the heart of the Murray River, Corowa is popular with those longing to spend time paddling or fishing on the river, cycling the extensive network of bike trails and checking out the whisky and chocolate factory inside a 1920s flour mill. Across the river in Victoria is the Rutherglen wine region with more than 20 wineries to explore.
Bellingen is a popular spot for festivals highlighting live music, food, literature and alternative living. In the 1970s the town was home to artists, hippies and the occasional nudist. The spirit lives on today in the wholefoods cafes, sustainable stores and art galleries lining the main street.
When people first arrive at White Cliffs, they might be forgiven for thinking there isn't much to do. But part of the attraction is beneath their feet. The town often has temperatures around the mid-40s in summer, causing locals to set up underground to escape the heat. There are clever cave homes and an underground motel, making the town an interesting attraction.
The streets of Grafton are lined with historic buildings, including the Grafton regional gallery, an impressive space containing the largest collection of artworks on the North Coast of NSW. The Clarence River runs along the edge of town, making it great for canoeing, kayaking and waterskiing.
Griffith earned its place in the top 10 partly due to its reputation as a town with plentiful food and wine, and a true sense of culture thanks to once being popular with Italian immigrants. In August, the town is famous for the Festa delle Salsicce - Festival of the Sausage.
At 1000m above sea level in the New England High Country, Armidale is the highest city in Australia. This lends itself to an idyllic year-round climate with cool summer breezes. It also means superior cool-climate wines are produced there. It also has a rich history and its elegant streets are lined with 19th century buildings.
Hot air ballooning is just one of the attractions of Canowindra; quite the spectacle at sunrise to watch the brightly coloured balloons floating gently over the landscape. Once a year, enthusiasts from around the world descend on the town for the international balloon challenge. Aside from the balloons, there's also a fascinating bushranger history and boutique wineries to explore.
