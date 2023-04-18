The Land
Drug bust in Nabiac with police seizing 20kg of methylamphetamine worth $30million

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:32pm
Drugs seized by police during a vehicle stop in Nabiac. Photo via NSW police
Raptor Squad officers have seized 20kg of methylamphetamine during a vehicle stop at Nabiac, in the state's north. The drugs have an estimated street value of $30 million.

