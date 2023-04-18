Raptor Squad officers have seized 20kg of methylamphetamine during a vehicle stop at Nabiac, in the state's north. The drugs have an estimated street value of $30 million.
According to NSW police, detectives from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad and officers from the Queensland Police Service commenced an investigation into a cross-border drug syndicate transporting prohibited drugs interstate.
Following inquiries, a 17-year-old teenage boy was arrested by Queensland Police during a vehicle stop on Tuesday 4 April. He was charged and remains before the courts.
As part of ongoing investigations, officers from the Raptor Squad and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe on the Pacific Highway at Nabiac about 10.30pm, 17 April.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located three bags containing approximately 20kg of a crystallised substance, believed to be methylamphetamine.
The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station.
A search warrant was later executed at a unit on Marshall Street, Bankstown, with the assistance of the South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad.
During the search, officers located and seized about $138,000 cash, a luxury watch, and drug paraphernalia.
The man has been charged with two counts of supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, and one count of knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court, where he was formally bail refused to reappear at the same court on 21 June.
Anyone with information about organised criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
