Quality, high rainfall cattle properties on the market

TWO quality, high rainfall cattle properties in NSW's mid north region have hit the market.
The properties - Pee Dee Creek and Arrowdell - are located 60km north west of Kempsey, 110km north west of Port Macquarie and 160km south west of Coffs Harbour.
The productive country receives an average annual rainfall of about 1167mm (46 inches).
Pee Dee Creek and Arrowdell are being offered by Doug Thompson, who has spent more than 20 years accumulating and developing adjoining properties in the Macleay River catchment.
While he has no plans to retire, his focus has shifted to a much smaller operation on the Southern Highlands.
The Thompson family's first purchase at Bellbrook, near Kempsey, was in partnership with long-time friend Slim Dusty and his wife Joy. They purchased Slim's original family property and birthplace Homewood and shortly after Arrowdell on the other side of Nulla Nulla Creek.
After Slim's passing the partnership was dissolved with Slim's family retaining Homewood and Doug retaining Arrowdell.
Doug continued to add adjoining properties to his portfolio, forming the Pee Dee Creek aggregation, which has been run under the guidance and management of Mark and Marg Ball.
Pee Dee Creek is a 1789ha (4419 acre) holding on Armidale Road with an estimated to carry about 500 predominantly Booroomooka blood Angus cows and calves on improved and native pastures.
The extensive improvements include excellent fencing, modern cattle yards, sheds, a renovated four bedroom, two bathroom main residence, and gravelling roads.
Arrowdell is an impressive 308ha (760 acre) property set alongside the tranquil Nulla Nulla Creek.
The well fenced property also has tremendous water security and is estimated to carry 150 cows and calves.
Superior accommodation includes the spacious four bedroom, two bathroom main home and a two bedroom residence, which has been tastefully renovated .
Other infrastructure includes steel cattle yards, machinery sheds and a workshop.
Pee Dee Creek will be auctioned online on AuctionsPlus on June 13, while Arrowdell will be auctioned on June 14.
Contact Michael Guest, 0429 921 700, or Stewart Rodgers, 0428 421 177, Rural Property NSW.
