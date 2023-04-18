Horticulture enterprise Copi Station tipped to make $12-$15 million

WESTERN NSW horticulture enterprise Copi Station has been listed for sale by watermelon growers, Lunar Produce through CBRE Agribusiness, with price expectations of $12-$15 million.
Located at Menindee south west of Broken Hill, the 1739ha (4297 acre) property has been developed for watermelon production in addition to other potential horticulture pursuits and tourism opportunities.
Copi Station is described as a productive horticultural crop enterprise, harvesting more than 9000 tonnes of seedless watermelons with the first year's crop.
The station is situated on West Wilcannia Road and has both freehold country and a water land lease, with 15 years remaining and subsequent five year extensions.
Lunar Produce developed the station during the past two years.
Improvements include new irrigation infrastructure, staff quarters and facilities for 28 people, three houses, a packing shed, and two machinery sheds.
Marketing agent Phil Schell, CBRE Agribusiness, said the property has existing approvals to irrigate more than 178ha (440 acres).
"The plant and equipment is available through negotiation and the sale includes a 180 megalitre high security water licence via the Lower Darling Regulated River Water source," Mr Bills said.
Interest is expecting interest from corporate groups and parties looking to expand their current holdings in sectors such as irrigated food production, horticulture, hay, fodder and silage production as well as lot feeding opportunities.
The expressions of interest campaign being conducted by CBRE Agribusiness closes on June 8.
Contact Phil Schell, 0418 809 849, or Angus Bills, 0400 859 634, CBRE Agribusiness.
