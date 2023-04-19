Angus preferred by 'grass producer' at Braidwood

The Braidwood district had once been renowned for its Hereford herds, both in number and in quality.
The Blue Riband Hereford weaner sales were a feature of the southern circuit.
But a change in market demand in the late 1980's and early 1990's meant many 'grass producers' swung away from their Hereford herds and embraced black cattle, whether straight Angus or Angus cross.
Among those who made the change was Mark and Lorraine Roberts, on their 485ha family property Glenrock, Braidwood.
The property was taken up by the Jackson family in 1834 and Mrs Roberts is the fifth generation of her family to continue managing the pastoral enterprise.
Her father Barry Jackson had established a Hereford herd of renown based on purchasing bulls from Doug Tozer, when he had the Onslow Hereford stud at Goulburn.
"The reputation of the cattle my father-in-law bred was well known, and when he asked Doug Tozer for some advice in lifting the standard of his herd, Doug's advice was to concentrate on improving the pastures," Mark Roberts said.
It was with some trepidation, therefore, that when Mr Roberts noted the increased demand for Angus cattle, he suggested to Barry and Elaine Jackson in collaboration they might change their breeding direction.
"Basically I asked Barry after the weaner sales in Braidwood in 1994 if we should look at introducing Angus cattle to our herd," Mr Roberts said, noting the premium paid for the black cattle.
"Are you happy with $150 less, and being the businessman he was, he said no, of course not."
"It was hard for Barry to see any reason for change - after all he had spent his life breeding top quality Hereford cattle which suited our country."
But Mr Roberts, with a background in retail, took a more pragmatic view, whilst still understanding his father-in-law's attachment to the Hereford breed.
"Herefords were his passion and it was hard for him to give it up," he said.
"But I asked him if he would allow me to look at introducing new breeds."
At first they started with a Simmental bull over the Hereford cows, and when Barry Jackson saw the results he was very impressed.
"Then we used a Black Simmental bull and gradually moved away from the Herefords when we also introduced Angus bulls," Mr Roberts said.
"We were leaning that way because that was what the market was telling us they wanted.
"If we can get our weaners off at 350kg - 360kg that is where the profit is, it was a logical choice to move to Angus."
Mr Roberts said all of the family are involved with the farm, sons Mitch and Thomas and daughter Tamara.
"We are dedicated business people and we have long discussions about the direction of the farm and it works really well," he said.
"Tamara is also very interested in our family history and is researching it."
Mr Roberts said it means a lot to his children to be the sixth generation on Glenrock.
"They feel a sense of responsibility to keep it going," he said.
"We are in one of the safest zones in the state - at 1000m elevation and within 60kms of the coast, droughts come later and leave us earlier than many districts.
"Except for 100ha of bush, all of our country is improved pasture which we graze in an holistic way."
Mr Roberts admitted to being in a very fortunate position, but he and his family are not taking that position lightly.
"We are only here because of the hard graft of Lorriane's grandfather George who made a lot of money with wool during the 1950's and he put it all back into Glenrock," he said.
"Lorraine and I have been in charge since 2005 and we have been gradually improving the pastures and the infrastructure."
At the recent weaner sale at SELX Yass, they sold a pen of 15 Circle 8-blood Angus steers weighing 342kg for $1440.
"We were pleased with that price, anyone who complains about $1400 for weaner steers has either too much debt or is greedy," Mr Roberts said.
"It was a realistic price but I did think it was about two hundred dollars better than the last sale.
"We work on a five year average so we can take the rises and falls of the market."
Mr Roberts can see a great future for his children on Glenrock, knowing that previous generations have established the property on a sustainable basis.
"My basic job is to grow grass, and feed Australians," he said.
"Because I came from outside the farm I have a different perspective to managing it, but you have to work with something you like with a passion."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
