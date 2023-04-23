The Land
Legumes critical for best soil organic matter and maximum production

By Bob Freebairn | Down to Earth
Updated April 24 2023 - 8:06am, first published 5:00am
An early April 2023 assessment of winter legumes, in this case mainly sub clover, germinating in a Premier digit tropical grass pasture. Now is a good time to assess (provided an autumn break has occurred) if legume density is high enough to adequately supply winter feed as well as build soil nitrogen. Picture supplied
An early April 2023 assessment of winter legumes, in this case mainly sub clover, germinating in a Premier digit tropical grass pasture. Now is a good time to assess (provided an autumn break has occurred) if legume density is high enough to adequately supply winter feed as well as build soil nitrogen. Picture supplied

Unless you aim for a high input, high production grass-only pasture, ensuring legumes are a major part of a mixed species pasture is important for maximum production and best for soil organic matter improvement.

