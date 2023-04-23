Unless you aim for a high input, high production grass-only pasture, ensuring legumes are a major part of a mixed species pasture is important for maximum production and best for soil organic matter improvement.
Soon after the autumn break is a good time to assess various pastures and see what level of legumes are present.
Also assess their colour and vigour to help determine future management. Also dig up sample plants to assess if they are adequately nodulated with rhizobia bacteria which is essential if they are to build soil nitrogen for pasture grasses and in mixed cropping for future crops.
The number of legume plants per square metre (based on 30 centimetre x 30cm squares for example) is a way of assessing legume density and ability to not only supply feed but also build soil nitrogen.
Even one plant per 30cm x 30cm square, while relatively sparse for annual legumes, if managed carefully, with at least a reasonable season, can set hundreds of seeds with good density possible next and future years.
Annual legume ability to rapidly increase in density is very dependent on soil fertility. Deficiencies in elements like phosphorus and sulphur effect legumes ability to extend shoots and flower set seed as well as leaf and root quantity and dimension.
Also soil deficiencies impact root rhizobia population as well as effectiveness in providing protein (nitrogen) to the plants.
Grazing management can have a big impact on the ability of thin legume stands to thicken up. It's difficult if later winters and early springs are dry, when feed is scarce and when every bit of feed is desperately required.
For winter legume stands to thicken up, grazing at flowering and seed set in contrast will be best if un-grazed until seed is set and ripened.
Legume species and variety choice can make a big impact on how well legumes can thicken up in any given pasture. It is important to choose varieties suited to a given soil type, especially aspects like pH.
For example there is a range of varieties with some suiting neutral to alkaline soils and others suiting moderately acidic to neutral. As a general rule earlier maturing than normal for a district, tend to better suit for inclusion when growing with perennials. Early maturing varieties competitiveness ability for limited moisture in spring and autumn is commonly better than long season varieties.
Soil fertility is a critical consideration for legumes to do well in a pasture. Phosphorus and sulphur deficiency are commonly the two main elements to watch for. Soil testing via accredited laboratories is the best way to assess these deficiencies. Be wary of soil tests indicating trace element deficiencies. These tests are useful indicators but not correlated with the need for addressing. If indicated as low, test strips can be useful.
Weeds in pastures can add to competition for herbage production and seed set of legume component of a pasture. For example heavy infestations of capeweed and saffron thistles are common pasture problems. Good soil fertility, grazing management and best legume varieties for a given area all help legumes better compete with weeds.
However a weed control strategy, such as appropriate herbicides, may also be necessary to help combat some weed problems. Spray graze, for example, using sub optimal rates of some phenoxy herbicides, minimises damage to some legumes, but when combined with post herbicide application with sheep grazing pressure can result in good control of some weeds.
Pests like aphids and blue and red legged earth mites, can also substantially damage some legumes and contribute to their poor build-up in pastures. While pest impact is commonly less an issue, it is important to check for them because they have the potential to cause major legume damage.
Next week: Advantages of targeted use of light soils.
