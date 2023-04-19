As the nations' yellow bins groan under the collective weight of Easter's excess and the rigmarole of term 2 begins, the grains industry enters that period of the year where it grapples with the positioning of old crops stocks for the April to August stretch, while taking a cursory glance at new crop bids.
A drier first quarter across southern Queensland and northern NSW has afforded summer croppers some straight-forward harvest conditions, as the sorghum rounds the home straight and the cotton crowd gets off to a good start.
Recent storms delivered some isolated pockets of damage, but the consensus has been that it will help join up the sub-soil profile that has been waiting patiently for the 2023/24 crop. Some early fodder and canola crops have gone in around the north-eastern border region this past week or so.
Significant sorghum trading activity through February and March has seen growers in lockstep between harvesting and sales, acknowledging that there is plenty of airspace between the strong, export-driven values and where domestic demand for sorghum can be achieved, especially given the comparative values for wheat or barley.
While track and delivered port values for sorghum have corrected $30 a tonne since late March and sales have slowed, cheap feed grain offerings from Europe and the US are circling around Chinese sorghum outlets.
The past few weeks of drier weather heading into our traditional April/May planting period has seen sales of lingering old crop wheat and barley stocks steady, with growers now wanting some assurance that they will get planted before committing to nearby sales through May, June and July, as well as new crop commitments later in the year.
Slowed drawdowns into domestic wheat and barley homes also suggest that good coverage has been achieved by the consumer over the past couple of months, with some reportedly covered out to the new crop.
Internationally, markets continue to be blown around by the conjecture surrounding the Black Sea grains deal, as well as last week's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report (WASDE), which indicated higher than expected global stocks of wheat and a neutral tone for corn and other feed grains.
The oilseed complex has been bouncing around too, with soybean production concerns in Argentina being quelled by record production estimates coming out of Brazil, which has weighed on Australian canola values this past week. With the WASDE now largely digested by the market, weather and its effect on planting progress will be the primary driver for domestic values in Australia, as we set off on season 2023/24.
