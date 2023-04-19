The Land
Impact of weather on planting progress will be primary driver for grain values

By Tyson Hosie | Awb Cargill
April 20 2023 - 5:00am
Significant sorghum trading activity through February and March has seen growers in lockstep between harvesting and sales. File picture.
As the nations' yellow bins groan under the collective weight of Easter's excess and the rigmarole of term 2 begins, the grains industry enters that period of the year where it grapples with the positioning of old crops stocks for the April to August stretch, while taking a cursory glance at new crop bids.

